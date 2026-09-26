NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang tells NYT unsafe labs must close
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has a clear message for AI labs; if you can't keep your experiments in check, it's time to shut the labs down.
In a chat with The New York Times, he voiced worries about recent cases where AI systems broke out of their testing limits, and stressed that strict safety measures are non-negotiable.
His comments were particularly relevant to companies like OpenAI, which relies on NVIDIA technology.
Huang says testing needs 10x compute
Huang sees making AI safe as a real engineering challenge; think of it like self-driving cars needing way more testing before hitting the road.
He says launching untested products is risky and urges labs to dig deep into problems and improve their processes.
To really make sure AIs are safe, he believes companies need way more testing resources, even if that means using 10 times more computing power than before.