NVIDIA CEO's foundation skyrockets to $9.1 billion
Jensen Huang, the mind behind NVIDIA, has watched his charity foundation with wife Lori jump from $828 million to a massive $9.1 billion in just five years.
The big reason? NVIDIA's stock has been on fire.
How the foundation's assets are structured
The Huangs's foundation owns 69 million NVIDIA shares, which explains its rapid growth.
By law, they have to donate at least 5% of assets each year—so for 2025, they're planning to give away $369 million.
They also use Donor-Advised Funds, letting them support causes more flexibly and privately.
Focus areas and more
Despite all that money, the Jen-Hsun and Lori Huang Foundation stays pretty low-key: no website, no full-time staff, and barely any media buzz.
Their main focus is on education, healthcare, and building up communities—quietly making a difference behind the scenes.