Next Article
Rupee maintains steady position against US Dollar
On Wednesday, the Indian rupee ended flat at 85.73 against the US dollar.
Even with shaky stock markets and foreign investors pulling money out, the rupee managed to hold its ground.
The day saw some back-and-forth movement as global factors like a strong US dollar and oil prices hovering near $70 per barrel kept things tense.
Sensex, Nifty on low side as FIIs pull out ₹760 crore
Indian stock markets had a rough day—Sensex dropped by 176 points and Nifty slipped by 46 points.
Foreign investors sold off about ₹760 crore in shares, adding pressure on the rupee.
Still, ongoing trade talks and delayed tariffs helped keep the currency from slipping past that key 86 mark against the dollar.