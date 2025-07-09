IndiGo Ventures invests in aviation start-up Jeh Aerospace
IndiGo Ventures, the investment arm of IndiGo, just made its first move by backing Jeh Aerospace—a Hyderabad startup focused on high precision aerospace and defense products and advanced digital manufacturing infrastructure.
The fund, set up last year with ₹450 crore, is all about supporting early-stage startups that bring new ideas to aviation.
This investment will help Jeh Aerospace boost its digital manufacturing and AI-powered production.
Jeh Aerospace has $100 million in long-term contracts
Founded by industry veterans Vishal Sanghavi and Venkatesh Mudragalla, Jeh Aerospace already has a 100-member team and $100 million in long-term contracts.
They've delivered over 1 lakh flight-critical parts so far and now plan to build smarter supply chain platforms.
IndiGo's CEO Pieter Elbers says this move not only supports Make in India but also strengthens ties between Indian and US aerospace industries—plus it could attract top engineering talent to the field.