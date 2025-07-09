IndiGo Ventures invests in aviation start-up Jeh Aerospace

Jeh Aerospace has $100 million in long-term contracts

Founded by industry veterans Vishal Sanghavi and Venkatesh Mudragalla, Jeh Aerospace already has a 100-member team and $100 million in long-term contracts.

They've delivered over 1 lakh flight-critical parts so far and now plan to build smarter supply chain platforms.

IndiGo's CEO Pieter Elbers says this move not only supports Make in India but also strengthens ties between Indian and US aerospace industries—plus it could attract top engineering talent to the field.