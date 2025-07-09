Next Article
X CEO Linda Yaccarino resigns after 2-year tenure
Linda Yaccarino has officially stepped down as CEO of X (formerly Twitter), as announced in her post on X.
In her two years at the helm, she rolled out new features and worked hard to win back advertisers.
Yaccarino's big changes during her tenure
Yaccarino led big changes like launching Community Notes and helped steady X during some tough times, including office shakeups.
Her departure signals another shift for the platform as Musk continues to shape its future.
Yaccarino's role at NBCUniversal
Before joining X in May 2023, Yaccarino was a well-known ad executive at NBCUniversal.
She brought deep industry connections but had to juggle Musk's ambitious plans with what advertisers wanted—a tricky balance that defined much of her time at X.