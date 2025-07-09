US markets rise amid Trump's tariff announcements

US stock markets kicked off Wednesday on a high, with all major indices rising as investors anticipated President Trump's tariff moves and trade negotiations, with fresh tariffs on over a dozen countries set to start August 1. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all saw early gains as investors reacted to the news.

Countries affected by new tariffs Countries like Japan and South Korea face a 25% tariff, while Myanmar and Laos top the list at 40%.

Thailand, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Serbia, Indonesia, South Africa—and more—are also affected at varying rates.

Basically: a lot of places are now paying more to sell goods in the US.

Extra 10% tariff on BRICS nations Trump also warned that BRICS nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) could see an extra 10% tariff soon.

This move adds more uncertainty for global trade and could shake things up for businesses worldwide.