SEBI considers allowing CRAs to rate financial products
SEBI is thinking about letting credit rating agencies (CRAs) rate a wider range of financial products—not just those under its own watch, but also ones regulated by RBI, IRDAI, and PFRDA.
If this goes through, CRAs could help investors get a clearer picture across different parts of the financial world.
SEBI's proposal open for public comments until July 30
SEBI's proposal is open for public comments until July 30.
The idea is to boost competition among CRAs and give investors more complete ratings.
But SEBI also wants strong rules in place—like keeping CRA teams separate for these new tasks—to avoid conflicts of interest and keep ratings reliable.