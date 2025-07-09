Next Article
Gartner forecasts $20 billion revenue from earth intelligence by 2030
AI-powered Earth Intelligence—think satellite data used for real-world problem-solving—is on track to become a $20 billion industry by 2030.
What's interesting? For the first time, private companies are set to outspend governments and the military here, illustrating just how much businesses are investing in space tech.
From government projects to enterprise-led innovation
The market is growing fast, jumping from $3.8 billion in 2025 to over $4.2 billion by 2030 as more companies use satellite data for things like monitoring infrastructure, tracking shipping, and analyzing traffic.
As Bill Ray from Gartner points out, this shift from government-only projects to enterprise-led innovation could influence everything from farming to city planning in the years ahead.