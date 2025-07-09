Next Article
Metropolitan Stock Exchange plans ₹1,000 cr private placement
Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India (MSEI) is looking to raise ₹1,000 crore by selling equity shares at ₹2 each.
The goal? To strengthen its finances and fuel new growth plans—pending a green light from shareholders.
Peak XV, Monarch among investors in MSEI's earlier ₹240 crore round
Big names like Peak XV Partners, Jainam Broking, Marwadi Chandarana, Monarch Networth Capital, and Share India Securities are set to invest.
This follows MSEI's earlier ₹240 crore fundraising in November 2024 aimed at upgrading tech and operations.
MSEI's market position and future plans
Founded in 2008 and recognized by SEBI as one of India's top three exchanges, MSEI lets people trade equities, derivatives, currencies, ETFs, and gold bonds.
With this new funding round—up to 500 crore shares on offer—they're hoping to make a stronger comeback in the market.