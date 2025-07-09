Metropolitan Stock Exchange plans ₹1,000 cr private placement

Big names like Peak XV Partners, Jainam Broking, Marwadi Chandarana, Monarch Networth Capital, and Share India Securities are set to invest. This follows MSEI's earlier ₹240 crore fundraising in November 2024 aimed at upgrading tech and operations.

MSEI's market position and future plans

Founded in 2008 and recognized by SEBI as one of India's top three exchanges, MSEI lets people trade equities, derivatives, currencies, ETFs, and gold bonds.

With this new funding round—up to 500 crore shares on offer—they're hoping to make a stronger comeback in the market.