NVIDIA doubles down on physical AI in China, $10B now

NVIDIA is doubling down on "physical AI," basically, tech like robots, self-driving cars, and drones.

China is at the center of this push, and right now, physical AI adds $10 billion to NVIDIA's yearly revenue (out of its total revenue).

CEO Jensen Huang believes this could grow 10 times bigger in the next decade.

Even with US rules limiting advanced chip sales, NVIDIA still supplies robot and automotive chips to China.