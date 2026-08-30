NVIDIA doubles down on physical AI in China, $10B now
NVIDIA is doubling down on "physical AI," basically, tech like robots, self-driving cars, and drones.
China is at the center of this push, and right now, physical AI adds $10 billion to NVIDIA's yearly revenue (out of its total revenue).
CEO Jensen Huang believes this could grow 10 times bigger in the next decade.
Even with US rules limiting advanced chip sales, NVIDIA still supplies robot and automotive chips to China.
China dominates robotics, NVIDIA supplies chips
China is the world's largest industrial-robot market, making up 90% of global humanoid robot shipments in early 2026.
NVIDIA works with local companies like Unitree and Fourier, offering them specialized chips plus software tools and open-weight models like GR00T and Cosmos.
The company is also expanding its robotics team in China.
NVIDIA maintains hardware and software lead
Despite rivals like Intel and Qualcomm stepping up their game, NVIDIA's mix of hardware and software keeps it ahead in physical AI development.
Its focus on China isn't just strategic, it's essential given how much the country contributes to global robotics innovation.