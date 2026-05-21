NVIDIA forecasts $91 billion Q2 revenue as AI wave looms

NVIDIA unveils $80B buyback, 'Vera' chips

Alongside the earnings news, NVIDIA revealed an $80 billion stock buyback and outlined its next-generation "Vera" AI chips, aiming for roughly $20 billion in sales by the end of the current fiscal year.

Still, shares dipped 1.6% after-hours as investors worried about tough competition from cloud giants and custom chip makers.

To keep its lead in AI tech, NVIDIA is ramping up supply commitments to $119 billion and signing big cloud deals worth $30 billion.