NVIDIA to launch employee-funded committee to influence US policy
What's the story
NVIDIA, the leading tech giant, is all set to launch a new political action committee (PAC), NVPAC. The initiative will be funded by its employees and aims at giving the company a stronger voice in shaping US policies. This move comes as part of a broader trend among tech companies like Meta Platforms and Google, who have also set up similar committees.
Prior contributions
Individual contributions reflect pre-existing political influence
Before the establishment of NVPAC, some NVIDIA executives were already making significant political donations on their own.
For instance, Gavin Sherry and Sundeep Madra donated a whopping $443,000 to the Republican National Committee in June this year.
This individual contribution shows that NVIDIA's leadership has been active in influencing US politics even before the official formation of a corporate PAC.
Strategic shift
Strategic shift in corporate political engagement
The formation of NVPAC is a clear indication that NVIDIA wants to play a more active role in policy decisions impacting its business.
The PAC will allow the company to contribute directly to political candidates who align with its corporate policy goals.
This strategic shift is similar to other tech companies that have set up federal PACs for election influence and support.