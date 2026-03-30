NVIDIA P/E at 7 year low on West Asia tensions

NVIDIA market value drops $800 billion

NVIDIA's value has dropped by $800 billion and the stock is down nearly 20% since October, even though earnings are expected to grow over 70%.

Its P/E ratio of 19.6 is still below the S&P 500 average, and some investors and traders are cautious about how new AI tech could shake things up for NVIDIA.

At least one market strategist continues to recommend NVIDIA, so plenty of investors aren't giving up hope just yet.