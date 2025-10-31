NVIDIA previously backed Poolside in its $500M Series B round

NVIDIA is considering $1B investment in AI platform Poolside

NVIDIA, a leading player in the semiconductor industry, is said to be considering a major investment in Poolside, which builds artificial intelligence (AI) models for software development. The tech giant is looking at investing between $500 million and $1 billion into the company. This will be part of a larger $2 billion funding round that Poolside is currently raising at a valuation of $12 billion, according to Bloomberg.