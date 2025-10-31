NVIDIA is considering $1B investment in AI platform Poolside
What's the story
NVIDIA, a leading player in the semiconductor industry, is said to be considering a major investment in Poolside, which builds artificial intelligence (AI) models for software development. The tech giant is looking at investing between $500 million and $1 billion into the company. This will be part of a larger $2 billion funding round that Poolside is currently raising at a valuation of $12 billion, according to Bloomberg.
Funding potential
Growing commitment to Poolside
NVIDIA's investment in Poolside could go as high as $1 billion, provided the company successfully completes the rest of its funding round. This wouldn't be NVIDIA's first investment in Poolside; it had already invested in a $500 million Series B round for the AI software development platform back in October 2024.
Strategic expansion
Broader investment strategy and recent moves
NVIDIA, a well-known investor in AI start-ups, has been expanding its portfolio to cover different sectors. In September, the company had expressed interest in investing $500 million into UK-based self-driving company Wayve. The chipmaker also took a $5 billion stake in Intel with plans for future chip collaboration just last month, showing its strategic approach to diversifying investments.