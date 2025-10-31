Diwali shopping: Online fashion, home goods sales multiply

Peak-day sales jumps of 30-71% across categories

Shopping went digital in a big way: 93% of shoppers bought online this year.

Categories like home saw sales multiply up to three times, while fashion saw a peak-day jump of 71% and a 30% average uplift.

Even car bookings broke records—Maruti Suzuki alone got 450,000 orders in just a few weeks, up 50% from last year.

Appliance sales for things like dishwashers doubled, while big TVs and refrigerators saw increases of more than 60%.