Bitcoin bounces back to $109,000 as Fed holds rates

Crypto prices are moving more in sync with big stock indexes like Nasdaq, recently hitting 0.88, its highest since June, so global economic news matters more for your crypto wallet now. Key support and resistance levels for Bitcoin—$105,400 and $110,700—are worth watching if you're trading or just curious where things might head next.

Traders eye $103K-$100K zone as next line of defense

Even though the Fed trimmed rates by 25 basis points, Chair Powell kept his cards close to his chest about future moves.

That uncertainty spooked investors and triggered those massive liquidations that briefly pushed Bitcoin below its 200-day average before it found its footing again.

If selling picks up steam, traders have their eyes on the $103K-$100K zone as the next line of defense.