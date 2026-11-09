NVIDIA probes CEO Jensen Huang's affair with Chinese spy
What's the story
NVIDIA, one of the world's most valuable companies, has launched an independent investigation into its CEO Jensen Huang's alleged relationship with a suspected Chinese spy named Alice Huang. The company's board has said there is no reason to believe that either national security or NVIDIA secrets were compromised. Despite the allegations, Jensen said he remains committed to leading the company.
Personal admission
Jensen admits to being unfaithful to his wife
Jensen has admitted to being "unfaithful" to his wife and apologized for hurting her and their children. He took "full responsibility" for his actions.
The US intelligence community had suspected Chinese businesswoman Alice of being a spy for Beijing, and she had a close relationship with the NVIDIA boss.
Board response
NVIDIA board launches investigation
In light of recent reports, NVIDIA's board has launched an investigation into the matter.
The board said it prioritizes US national and economic security above all else.
While they don't believe that national security or NVIDIA secrets were compromised, the inquiry will look into all available information related to the case.
Presidential remarks
Trump briefed on Alice spying for China
US President Donald Trump said he hadn't spoken to Jensen since the news of the investigation broke. He described the tech leader as a "fine person" but admitted that you never know what's going on.
This comes after reports surfaced that Trump had been briefed last year about intelligence suggesting Alice was spying for China.