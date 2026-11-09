A look at greatest Test knocks by Indian batters

In 2004, Virender Sehwag became the first Indian to score a triple-century in Tests.

Sehwag hammered Pakistan's fierce bowling attack in their own backyard during the Multan Test.

He smashed 309 off 375 balls, having reached his triple-century with a six off Saqlain Mushtaq. He added a mammoth 356-run stand with Sachin Tendulkar.

India smashed 675/5d, winning by an innings and 52 runs.