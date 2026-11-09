A look at greatest Test knocks by Indian batters
What's the story
India have recorded several memorable wins in the ultimate format over the years. From beating the invincible Australia in 2001 to capturing the Gabba fortress in 2021, the Indians have seen it all. However, the landmark wins weren't without individual performances that defied all odds. Take a look at the greatest knocks by the Indian batters in Test cricket.
#3
Virender Sehwag: 309 vs Pakistan, Multan, 2004
In 2004, Virender Sehwag became the first Indian to score a triple-century in Tests.
Sehwag hammered Pakistan's fierce bowling attack in their own backyard during the Multan Test.
He smashed 309 off 375 balls, having reached his triple-century with a six off Saqlain Mushtaq. He added a mammoth 356-run stand with Sachin Tendulkar.
India smashed 675/5d, winning by an innings and 52 runs.
#2
Sunil Gavaskar: 221 vs England, The Oval, 1979
Easily one of the greatest knocks in SENA nations, Sunil Gavaskar delivered a monumental fourth-innings effort against England at The Oval in 1979.
While India attempted to chase an imposing 438, the legendary opener gave a masterclass with his 221 (443 balls).
Chetan Chauhan and Dilip Vengsarkar also contributed, propelling India to 366/1 before a dramatic collapse.
India finished at 429/8, just nine runs short of victory, securing a memorable draw.
#1
VVS Laxman: 281 vs Australia, Kolkata, 2001
Nothing comes close to VVS Laxman's audacious knock that produced the greatest comeback in Test history.
The Sourav Ganguly-led side defeated Australia after they enforced the follow-on with a 274-run first-innings lead.
Laxman (281) and Rahul Dravid (180) then played marathon knocks, adding 376 runs. They helped India declare on 657/7.
Laxman's 281 off 452 balls stands as the best knock by an Indian in Test history.
India later bowled Australia out for 212, ending the latter's record 16-Test winning streak.