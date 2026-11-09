Modi speaks to Zelenskyy, reiterates India's stand on Ukraine conflict
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday over a phone call. During the call, PM Modi reiterated India's commitment to a peaceful resolution of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. The leaders also discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation between their countries. "Glad to have had a productive telephone conversation with President Zelenskyy," PM Modi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
Twitter Post
PM Modi's social media post after call with Zelenskyy
Glad to have had a productive telephone conversation with President Zelenskyy. We reviewed our wide-ranging bilateral cooperation and agreed to further strengthen India-Ukraine ties.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 9, 2026
I thanked President Zelenskyy for sharing his perspectives on the ongoing conflict, its…
Diplomatic updates
Zelenskyy briefs PM Modi on diplomatic developments
Zelenskyy briefed PM Modi on recent diplomatic developments ahead of peace talks in Abu Dhabi. He emphasized Ukraine's constructive approach and urged Russia to de-escalate.
"The Prime Minister has said more than once, including directly to the Russian leader, that now is the time to end the war, not to continue it," he wrote on X.
Peace efforts
Ukraine had sought India's help in ending war
In August, Zelenskyy had expressed hope for India's contribution to ending the war with Russia. He appreciated India's dedication to "peace and dialogue."
Russian President Vladimir Putin also acknowledged PM Modi's efforts toward resolving the conflict last month.
"I can say that he is one of those world leaders who, despite our very good, even friendly relations, including at the personal level, constantly raises the issue and asks questions about ending the conflict in Ukraine," he said.
Mediation offer
Discussed India's potential role in establishing food corridors
During their conversation, Zelenskyy and PM Modi also discussed India's potential role in establishing food corridors due to grain export disruptions through the Black Sea.
PM Modi had said India was ready to mediate in establishing such corridors.
"It is important that India identify what steps it can take and what dialogue it can pursue with other leaders to help bring the war to an end," Zelenskyy wrote on X.
Twitter Post
Zelenskyy's message after phone call with PM Modi
I spoke with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi @narendramodi and briefed him on the latest diplomatic developments. We are actively preparing on every item on the agenda for the meeting in Abu Dhabi. Ukraine has always taken a constructive approach, and Russia must show the… pic.twitter.com/UTe17pVWBN— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 9, 2026