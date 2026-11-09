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Home / News / India News / Modi speaks to Zelenskyy, reiterates India's stand on Ukraine conflict
Modi speaks to Zelenskyy, reiterates India's stand on Ukraine conflict
PM Modi spoke with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy on Monday

Modi speaks to Zelenskyy, reiterates India's stand on Ukraine conflict

By Snehil Singh
Nov 09, 2026
09:08 pm
What's the story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday over a phone call. During the call, PM Modi reiterated India's commitment to a peaceful resolution of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. The leaders also discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation between their countries. "Glad to have had a productive telephone conversation with President Zelenskyy," PM Modi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Twitter Post

PM Modi's social media post after call with Zelenskyy 

Diplomatic updates

Zelenskyy briefs PM Modi on diplomatic developments

Zelenskyy briefed PM Modi on recent diplomatic developments ahead of peace talks in Abu Dhabi. He emphasized Ukraine's constructive approach and urged Russia to de-escalate.

"The Prime Minister has said more than once, including directly to the Russian leader, that now is the time to end the war, not to continue it," he wrote on X.

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Peace efforts

Ukraine had sought India's help in ending war

In August, Zelenskyy had expressed hope for India's contribution to ending the war with Russia. He appreciated India's dedication to "peace and dialogue."

Russian President Vladimir Putin also acknowledged PM Modi's efforts toward resolving the conflict last month.

"I can say that he is one of those world leaders who, despite our very good, even friendly relations, including at the personal level, constantly raises the issue and asks questions about ending the conflict in Ukraine," he said.

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Mediation offer

Discussed India's potential role in establishing food corridors

During their conversation, Zelenskyy and PM Modi also discussed India's potential role in establishing food corridors due to grain export disruptions through the Black Sea.

PM Modi had said India was ready to mediate in establishing such corridors.

"It is important that India identify what steps it can take and what dialogue it can pursue with other leaders to help bring the war to an end," Zelenskyy wrote on X.

Twitter Post

Zelenskyy's message after phone call with PM Modi

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