Wessly Madhevere shines with twin 50-plus scores against Afghanistan: Stats

Despite a slender deficit, Zimbabwe were 38/2 early in their second innings.

However, with several substantial partnerships, they were nearing the 200-run mark. Joining at 175/4, Madhevere shared a remarkable 208-run partnership with Craig Ervine.

While the two captains shook hands, Madhevere returned unbeaten on 100 off 108 balls (2 fours and 3 sixes). He scored 54 (70) in the first innings.