Wessly Madhevere shines with twin 50-plus scores against Afghanistan: Stats
What's the story
Zimbabwe all-rounder Wessly Madhevere starred in the high-scoring 1st Test against Afghanistan at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The match ended in a draw after three 500-plus scores and multiple individual centuries. One of them was hammered by Madhevere, who finished with scores of 54 and 100*. The Zimbabwe all-rounder completed his maiden Test century. Here are the key stats.
Knock
Unbeaten ton from Madhevere
Despite a slender deficit, Zimbabwe were 38/2 early in their second innings.
However, with several substantial partnerships, they were nearing the 200-run mark. Joining at 175/4, Madhevere shared a remarkable 208-run partnership with Craig Ervine.
While the two captains shook hands, Madhevere returned unbeaten on 100 off 108 balls (2 fours and 3 sixes). He scored 54 (70) in the first innings.
Numbers
A look at his numbers
As mentioned, Madhevere slammed his maiden Test century. His tally also includes three half-centuries.
Across 10 Tests (18 innings), the Zimbabwe all-rounder has raced to 475 runs at an average of 31.66. In five innings against Afghanistan, Madhevere averages 38.5.
Madhevere, who made his Test debut in 2021, now has seven tons in First-Class cricket.