NVIDIA shares fall 21% to $166.21 and hit bear market Business Mar 30, 2026

NVIDIA's stock has slid 21% from its November high, closing at $166.21 and landing in bear market territory.

Even though NVIDIA's profits and margins look solid, investors are uneasy about how long its artificial intelligence hardware boom can last.

The rest of big tech isn't spared either: Microsoft has declined about 34%, while Meta has fallen about 29%, while Amazon, Apple, and Tesla are all down in double digits.