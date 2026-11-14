NVIDIA stock falls 13% after CEO Jensen Huang was ousted
NVIDIA's stock just took a major hit, dropping 13% this week and wiping out over $570 billion in value, its worst slide since April 2025.
The big reason? CEO Jensen Huang was suddenly ousted after admitting to two affairs, including one with a suspected Chinese spy.
On Friday, shares closed at $162.85, marking six straight weeks of losses.
CFO Colette Kress named interim CEO
With Huang out, CFO Colette Kress is stepping in as interim CEO while the company tries to steady itself.
The fallout has analysts split: at least 13 have downgraded the stock, but most still say it's worth buying.
Meanwhile, politicians like Sen. Elizabeth Warren are calling for tighter checks on NVIDIA's business practices.
All eyes are now on its November 17 earnings report as investors wait to see how things shake out.