NVIDIA to invest $150B annually in world's AI epicenter
What's the story
NVIDIA, the world's most valuable company, has announced its plan to invest a whopping $150 billion annually in Taiwan. The company's CEO Jensen Huang made the announcement during a launch event for their new headquarters in Taipei. Huang called Taiwan the "epicenter" of the AI revolution and said it would remain a global tech manufacturing hub for years to come.
Investment increase
Annual spending in Taiwan has increased significantly
Huang revealed that NVIDIA's annual spending in Taiwan has increased significantly over the years. "Four years ago, five years ago, NVIDIA was spending about $10, $15 billion dollars a year in Taiwan. Now we're spending $100, going to $150 billion dollars in Taiwan each year," he said. The new headquarters will break ground this year and is expected to be operational by 2030.
Strategic move
New headquarters will bring NVIDIA closer to TSMC
The new NVIDIA headquarters in Taiwan will bring the company closer to TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker. TSMC produces many advanced semiconductors that power AI trends and is a key supplier for NVIDIA. Huang emphasized the importance of Taiwan in this context, saying "Taiwan is booming."