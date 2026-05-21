NVIDIA will split data center revenue to reassure investors Business May 21, 2026

NVIDIA is switching up how it shares its data center revenue, aiming to show investors that it's not just riding on tech giants like Meta, Amazon, Google, and Microsoft.

These companies use tons of NVIDIA chips for their AI projects, but with about $725 billion going into AI this year (about twice as much as last year), some investors are worried about whether this growth is sustainable.