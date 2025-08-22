NVIDIA's China chip sales get US nod, but with caveats
NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang wants everyone to know: sending their H20 chips to China isn't a national security risk.
These chips are a toned-down version of NVIDIA's AI processors and were built specifically to follow US export rules, which are meant to keep advanced tech out of military hands.
This reassurance comes after the Trump administration tightened export restrictions back in April, causing the plan to stall for companies like NVIDIA.
NVIDIA to share H2O revenue with the US government
After some regulatory back-and-forth, the US government has now approved sales of the H20 chips to China amid high demand in China.
As part of the deal, NVIDIA agreed to share a portion of its H20 revenues with the US (a move worked out during talks with President Trump).
Meanwhile, NVIDIA is also chatting with officials about designing another AI chip just for China's data centers—showing how they're navigating ongoing trade tensions while staying competitive.