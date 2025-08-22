NVIDIA's China chip sales get US nod, but with caveats

NVIDIA to share H2O revenue with the US government

After some regulatory back-and-forth, the US government has now approved sales of the H20 chips to China amid high demand in China.

As part of the deal, NVIDIA agreed to share a portion of its H20 revenues with the US (a move worked out during talks with President Trump).

Meanwhile, NVIDIA is also chatting with officials about designing another AI chip just for China's data centers—showing how they're navigating ongoing trade tensions while staying competitive.