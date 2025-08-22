Yes Bank extends Prashant Kumar's term as MD, CEO

Kumar has played a central role in turning things around

Kumar first took charge back in 2020 during Yes Bank's big crisis and has played a central role in turning things around—helping steady the bank and boost its reputation.

Before joining Yes Bank, he was Deputy MD and CFO at State Bank of India, which actually helped rescue Yes Bank at the time.

The bank says there are no regulatory issues with his reappointment; only his pay package still needs RBI's nod.