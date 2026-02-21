NVIDIA's earnings could shake up the tech scene
NVIDIA, the AI chip giant, is set to reveal its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings on February 25, 2026.
With a $4.61 trillion market cap and a big influence on the S&P 500, even small moves from NVIDIA can shake up the whole tech scene.
The stock just nudged up 1%—but investors are anxious about how much more AI growth NVIDIA can deliver.
Last quarter, NVIDIA posted record revenue
NVIDIA's results don't just impact its own stock—they ripple through the entire AI market, especially for big names like the "Magnificent Seven."
Last quarter, NVIDIA posted record revenue but still saw shares drop as expectations were sky-high.
Now, they're aiming for $65 billion in Q4 revenue despite facing tough export rules and more competition.
At the same time, the S&P 500 software and services index is down about 20% year-to-date—a reminder that even leaders in AI aren't immune to bumps along the way.
The massive demand for data centers is fueling NVIDIA's growth
The massive demand for data centers is fueling NVIDIA's growth—however, the source does not provide a $3-4 trillion-per-year projection for 2030.
But with new rivals and global restrictions in play, everyone's watching to see if NVIDIA can keep setting the pace or if cracks will start to show in the broader AI boom.