NVIDIA's earnings could shake up the tech scene

NVIDIA's results don't just impact its own stock—they ripple through the entire AI market, especially for big names like the "Magnificent Seven."

Last quarter, NVIDIA posted record revenue but still saw shares drop as expectations were sky-high.

Now, they're aiming for $65 billion in Q4 revenue despite facing tough export rules and more competition.

At the same time, the S&P 500 software and services index is down about 20% year-to-date—a reminder that even leaders in AI aren't immune to bumps along the way.