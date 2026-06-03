NVIDIA's Huang at Computex praises Marvell, shares surge over 30%
Business
At Computex 2026, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang called out how crucial strong connectivity is for building real-world AI.
He even described Marvell as a potential trillion-dollar company for its role in linking up data centers: praise that sent Marvell's stock soaring over 30%.
Earlier this year, NVIDIA doubled down on the partnership with a $2 billion investment.
Marvell developing silicon to replace copper
Marvell CEO Matt Murphy explained that old-school copper cables can't keep up with the speed and power demands of modern AI.
He sees a future where optical connections, not copper, link everything, even inside server racks.
Marvell is already working on silicon tech to make these super-fast connections happen, helping AI systems scale up without losing performance.