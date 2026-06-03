NVIDIA's Huang at Computex praises Marvell, shares surge over 30% Business Jun 03, 2026

At Computex 2026, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang called out how crucial strong connectivity is for building real-world AI.

He even described Marvell as a potential trillion-dollar company for its role in linking up data centers: praise that sent Marvell's stock soaring over 30%.

Earlier this year, NVIDIA doubled down on the partnership with a $2 billion investment.