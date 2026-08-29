NVIDIA's Jensen Huang omitted from Time's 2026 AI influencers list
Business
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, whose company's GPUs are the backbone of modern AI, didn't make it onto Time magazine's 2026 list of top 100 AI influencers.
This is a bit of a surprise since he was featured in the past three years and NVIDIA remains a major force in the field.
Time list spans tech and celebrities
Time's picks this year include big tech names like Elon Musk, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei.
The list also highlights leaders from Google DeepMind, IBM, ByteDance, Amazon, and Oracle, plus some unexpected faces like Ben Affleck and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Paris Hilton, and Sen. Bernie Sanders to show how far AI influence now reaches.