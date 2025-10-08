NVIDIA's Jensen Huang says he'll keep sponsoring H-1B visas

NVIDIA backs over 1,500 H-1B applications each year

NVIDIA relies heavily on global talent, backing over 1,500 H-1B applications in the last fiscal year.

While Trump's new fee aims to push companies to hire more Americans, NVIDIA plans to cover the extra costs.

Many in tech worry these steep fees could make it harder for US companies to attract top international talent—especially smaller firms—and might hurt America's edge in innovation.