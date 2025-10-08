Next Article
NVIDIA's Jensen Huang says he'll keep sponsoring H-1B visas
Business
NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang says the company will keep sponsoring H-1B visas—even though President Trump recently imposed a $100,000 application fee.
Huang called legal immigration "essential" for US tech leadership and pointed out how it's shaped both NVIDIA's growth and his own journey as an immigrant.
NVIDIA backs over 1,500 H-1B applications each year
NVIDIA relies heavily on global talent, backing over 1,500 H-1B applications in the last fiscal year.
While Trump's new fee aims to push companies to hire more Americans, NVIDIA plans to cover the extra costs.
Many in tech worry these steep fees could make it harder for US companies to attract top international talent—especially smaller firms—and might hurt America's edge in innovation.