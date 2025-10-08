World Bank cuts South Asia's growth forecast for 2026

India and Nepal are set to see the biggest drops

India's growth is set to slow to 6.3% in the next fiscal year (ending March 2026), with over three-quarters of its US exports hit by tariffs.

Nepal could see growth drop to just 2.1% due to ongoing unrest, while Bangladesh is hoping for a bounce back to 6.3% as politics calm down.

Sri Lanka is catching a break thanks to tourism and money sent home from abroad.