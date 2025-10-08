Vedanta demerger hearing delayed by legal, government concerns
Vedanta's plan to split into five separate companies just hit pause.
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was set to review the demerger on October 8, 2024, but concerns from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas about oil and gas liabilities have caused uncertainty regarding the hearing date.
Vedanta to split into 6 companies
If approved, Vedanta will break up into Aluminium, Oil & Gas, Power, Steel & Ferrous Materials, and Base Metals companies.
Shareholders get one share in each new company for every Vedanta share they hold.
The deadline for this move has now been extended to March 2026 while approvals are still pending.
Stock rises amid pending NCLT approval
After a previous legal dispute over power business liabilities was settled in September, Vedanta's stock jumped 9% in the last month, trading at ₹471.9 on October 8.
Investors are watching closely, as the final NCLT approval could shape the future of these new companies—and their own portfolios.