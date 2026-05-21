NVIDIA's Q1 surge lifts Indian AI stocks on $91bn forecast
Business
NVIDIA just crushed its first-quarter earnings, and Indian AI stocks felt the boost.
Netweb Technologies jumped 3.6% and E2E Networks rose 2% after NVIDIA's revenue forecast hit $91 billion, beating what analysts expected.
The strong numbers have everyone buzzing about NVIDIA's growing influence in the global AI scene.
Netweb, E2E strengthen Indian AI infrastructure
Netweb is building supercomputers using NVIDIA tech and recently landed a ₹1,734 crore contract for AI servers, locking in business through fiscal 2027.
Meanwhile, E2E Networks is helping bring more of NVIDIA's GPU power to India as part of the government's IndiaAI Mission.
These partnerships are making India a bigger player in the worldwide AI race.