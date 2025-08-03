Next Article
Nykaa is going big on physical stores—here's why
Nykaa is gearing up to more than double its physical stores, aiming for 500+ locations in over 100 cities by FY30.
The brand's betting big on premium beauty, fashion, and B2B growth, with tech upgrades and faster deliveries at the core of its strategy.
Nykaa isn't just growing bigger—it's getting smarter. In FY25 alone, it invested ₹128cr in new stores and tech, which helped push beauty sales up 30%.
Their own brands like Dot & Key and Kay Beauty saw a huge 55% jump in sales. Plus, speedy two-hour delivery is now live in seven cities, and Nykaa Fashion is set to branch into men's, kids,' and home categories soon.
If you're into beauty or fashion—or just love seeing how fast retail is changing—this is one story to watch.