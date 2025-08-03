Nykaa is going big on physical stores—here's why

In FY25 alone, it invested ₹128cr in new stores

Nykaa isn't just growing bigger—it's getting smarter. In FY25 alone, it invested ₹128cr in new stores and tech, which helped push beauty sales up 30%.

Their own brands like Dot & Key and Kay Beauty saw a huge 55% jump in sales. Plus, speedy two-hour delivery is now live in seven cities, and Nykaa Fashion is set to branch into men's, kids,' and home categories soon.

If you're into beauty or fashion—or just love seeing how fast retail is changing—this is one story to watch.