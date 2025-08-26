Next Article
Nykaa Muse: Your personal AI stylist for effortless shopping experience
Nykaa is stepping up its AI game to make shopping feel more personal and effortless.
The company's new AI-powered tool, Nykaa Muse, acts like a digital stylist, offering fashion tips tailored to your tastes, occasions, and moods.
How Nykaa Muse works
Nykaa Muse uses AI and data from your interactions to suggest outfits that actually fit your vibe.
It blends style advice with product discovery—so you get recommendations that keep getting smarter the more you use it.
Nykaa's ambitious AI integration plans
Nykaa aims for half its software code and customer queries to be handled by AI by the end of FY26.
With over 40 ongoing AI projects across departments, they're hoping for up to 70% productivity gains.