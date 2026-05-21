Nykaa parent FSN crosses $1B revenue, posts ₹10,022cr for FY26
Business
Nykaa's parent, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, just crossed the $1 billion revenue mark for fiscal 2026, a big moment in its 14-year journey.
Revenue grew 26% to ₹10,022 crore and GMV jumped 28% to ₹19,963 crore.
Profits are looking up too: EBITDA rose 59% with better margins at 7.5%.
Beauty GMV +27% while fashion +30%
Nykaa's beauty business took off with a 27% GMV boost thanks to over 200 new global brands like Chanel Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics, plus 76 new stores across India.
Fashion wasn't far behind: GMV here climbed 30%, helped by more menswear, kidswear, and home products.
CEO Falguni Nayar summed it up warmly: This milestone is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional products and services that resonate with our customers.