Nykaa parent FSN crosses $1B revenue, posts ₹10,022cr for FY26

Beauty GMV +27% while fashion +30%

Nykaa's beauty business took off with a 27% GMV boost thanks to over 200 new global brands like Chanel Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics, plus 76 new stores across India.

Fashion wasn't far behind: GMV here climbed 30%, helped by more menswear, kidswear, and home products.

CEO Falguni Nayar summed it up warmly: This milestone is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional products and services that resonate with our customers.