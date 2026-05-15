Nykaa reappoints Adwaita and Anchit Nayar for 5-year whole-time terms Business May 15, 2026

Nykaa just announced that Adwaita and Anchit Nayar will stay on as whole-time directors for another five years, starting July 2026.

Both have been leading the company since 2021, and this move signals Nykaa's focus on steady leadership as it keeps growing in the e-commerce world.