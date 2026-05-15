Nykaa reappoints Adwaita and Anchit Nayar for 5-year whole-time terms
Business
Nykaa just announced that Adwaita and Anchit Nayar will stay on as whole-time directors for another five years, starting July 2026.
Both have been leading the company since 2021, and this move signals Nykaa's focus on steady leadership as it keeps growing in the e-commerce world.
Nykaa extends independent directors' terms
The board also extended the terms of independent directors Anita Ramachandran and Milind Sarwate to keep things stable at the top.
Adwaita heads Nykaa Fashion (and is eyeing a big stake in Deepika Padukone's 82°E skincare brand), while Anchit leads beauty e-commerce expansion.
Nykaa's profits nearly tripled in the third quarter of FY26 to ₹67.7 crore, revenue jumped 27%, and its stock price ticked up.