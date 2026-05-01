Oben Electric to raise ₹300cr by end of Q2

Oben Electric seeks 12,000 sales

After launching just last year, Oben wants to triple its sales to 12,000 bikes this year and ramp up its stores from about 100 to 350 by the end of the ongoing year.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2029, they're aiming for 1,000 outlets across India, including smaller tier 4 cities.

CEO Madhumita Agrawal says they see huge untapped potential in electric motorcycles and are confident of achieving our target.