Oberoi Realty's stock rises 2% despite dip in quarterly profit

Annual numbers show growth over last year

For April-June 2025, Oberoi Realty brought in ₹987.55 crore in revenue with a net profit of ₹414.49 crore—down from last year's same quarter.

But zooming out to the full year shows solid growth over FY24 (when revenue was ₹4,495 crore and profit was ₹1,917 crore).

The boost in basic EPS to 61.21 hints that their financial game is still on point despite some short-term bumps.