Next Article
Oberoi Realty's stock rises 2% despite dip in quarterly profit
Oberoi Realty's stock rose 2% to ₹1,671 on Tuesday, catching some attention even though its latest quarterly revenue and profit dipped compared to last year.
The company is still holding strong in the Nifty Midcap 150 index, and its annual numbers tell a brighter story: for FY25, revenue hit ₹5,286 crore and net profit reached ₹2,217 crore.
Annual numbers show growth over last year
For April-June 2025, Oberoi Realty brought in ₹987.55 crore in revenue with a net profit of ₹414.49 crore—down from last year's same quarter.
But zooming out to the full year shows solid growth over FY24 (when revenue was ₹4,495 crore and profit was ₹1,917 crore).
The boost in basic EPS to 61.21 hints that their financial game is still on point despite some short-term bumps.