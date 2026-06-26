OECD: India posts Asia's largest crypto inflows at $340 billion

India's crypto inflows were mostly domestic

Most of this crypto action came from domestic trading, wallet transfers, payments, and DeFi, not money moving across borders, said Sudhakar Lakshmanaraja, founder of Digital South Trust.

South Korea took second place for total inflows, while Vietnam stood out with crypto making up almost 50% of its GDP.

The report also highlighted how stablecoins are booming globally, up 48% last year, showing that more people want digital currencies that don't swing wildly like Bitcoin or Ethereum.