OECD: India posts Asia's largest crypto inflows at $340 billion
India just set a new record for Asia, pulling in $340 billion worth of cryptocurrency between June 2024 and June 2025, according to the OECD's latest report.
That's the highest in the region and equals about 9% of India's GDP, even with tough taxes and unclear rules around crypto.
India's crypto inflows were mostly domestic
Most of this crypto action came from domestic trading, wallet transfers, payments, and DeFi, not money moving across borders, said Sudhakar Lakshmanaraja, founder of Digital South Trust.
South Korea took second place for total inflows, while Vietnam stood out with crypto making up almost 50% of its GDP.
The report also highlighted how stablecoins are booming globally, up 48% last year, showing that more people want digital currencies that don't swing wildly like Bitcoin or Ethereum.