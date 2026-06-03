OECD warns world economy hurt if Middle East conflict continues
The OECD just gave a heads-up: if the Middle East conflict drags on, the world economy could feel it big time.
Growth might drop to 2.1% in 2026 and 1.8% in 2027, numbers that echo the tough days of the 2008 financial crisis.
Inflation is also expected to rise, making things pricier for everyone.
Asian economies face energy inflation
Rising energy costs from ongoing tensions could push inflation up by another 1.3% points by 2027, with Asian countries likely feeling it most since they rely heavily on Middle Eastern energy.
The OECD also mentioned that central banks might have to hike interest rates to keep up, while Japan's growth is set to slow down despite government efforts.
If the conflict ends soon, though, things should start looking up again as energy supplies recover.