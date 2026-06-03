Oil climbs over 1% after Iran missile reports, Brent $97.05
Business
Oil prices climbed over 1% after Iran reportedly launched missiles at Kuwait and Bahrain, raising worries about possible supply issues.
Brent crude hit $97.05 per barrel and US WTI reached $94.77, both their highest in a week.
Metals dip as US dollar strengthens
With U.S.-Iran talks stalled, markets are on edge about what comes next for oil supplies.
Meanwhile, gold and silver prices dipped as the US dollar strengthened during the Gulf tensions, showing how global events can shake up more than just oil.