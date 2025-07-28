Next Article
Oil India to announce Q1 results on August 12
Oil India is gearing up to share its April-June financials, with a board meeting set for August 12.
Investors and market watchers are likely curious, especially after the company's recent ups and downs.
What's been happening with Oil India?
Last quarter, profits dropped by 21% as oil and gas prices slipped, but the company still managed to hit a record annual production of 6.71 million tons.
The stock has seen wild swings—up over 561% in five years but down more than 26% this past year.
All eyes are now on the upcoming results to see what's next for this energy giant.