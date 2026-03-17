Oil jumps to $103 as Strait of Hormuz remains shut
What's the story
Crude oil prices have surged by over 2% today, recovering from previous session losses. The spike is mainly due to supply concerns as the Strait of Hormuz remains largely shut. Brent crude futures rose $2.48, or 2.5%, to $102.69 per barrel earlier today, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude surged $2.42, or 2.6%, to $95.92 per barrel. The UAE has cut production by more than half due to these disruptions, raising fears of potential shortages and inflation.
Diplomatic standoff
European countries refuse to send warships to Strait of Hormuz
European countries have refused to send warships to the Strait of Hormuz, despite US President Donald Trump's warning that NATO could face "a very bad future" if member states don't assist in reopening this vital shipping route. The move has drawn criticism from Trump who accused Western partners of ingratitude after decades of American support.
Trade impact
Strait of Hormuz disruption raises inflation concerns
The Strait of Hormuz, a key chokepoint for nearly 20% of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas trade, has been largely disrupted by the US-Israel war on Iran. This disruption has raised fears of supply shortages, rising energy costs, and higher inflation. The effective closure of this strait has forced the UAE to scale back its production significantly.
Cost relief
IEA suggests releasing more oil from strategic reserves
The head of the International Energy Agency has suggested that member countries may consider releasing more oil from their strategic reserves. This would be in addition to the 400 million barrels already agreed upon. The move is aimed at easing rising energy costs amid the ongoing geopolitical tensions and disruptions in global oil trade routes.
Price forecast
Geopolitical tensions could drive oil prices higher
Experts have warned that if geopolitical tensions continue, oil prices could rise further. Kayanat Chainwala, AVP at Kotak Securities, said global crude prices could hit $120 per barrel in the near term and even reach $150 per barrel if the war continues for over a month with West Asia remaining tense. She added that crude prices below $110 per barrel can be managed within India's current tax structure, giving some leeway to absorb the impact.