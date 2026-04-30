Oil prices cross $126 as Strait of Hormuz remains shut

Oil prices have continued to rise, with West Texas Intermediate jumping 2.6% to $109.64 a barrel, gaining for the fourth day. Brent surged 7%, crossing the $126 a barrel mark. The increase is largely due to the ongoing conflict in Iran and the resulting near-closure of the vital Strait of Hormuz waterway. The situation has led to major disruptions in global markets and a significant spike in energy costs.

Stalemate US naval blockade to remain in place: Trump US President Donald Trump has said he won't lift the naval blockade of Iran's ports until a nuclear deal is reached with Tehran. The Strait of Hormuz has been effectively closed since the war broke out in late February, halting crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum product flows. This has further contributed to rising energy prices globally.

Strategic discussions Trump discusses measures to maintain the blockade On Tuesday, Trump discussed potential measures to maintain the blockade without heavily impacting American consumers. The talks were held with oil and trading executives, according to the White House. Meanwhile, Iranian officials have remained defiant amid these developments. Mohsen Rezaee, a military adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader, warned that the country would retaliate if the US blockade continues.

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