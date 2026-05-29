Oil prices dip as US-Iran ceasefire talks progress

Oil prices have fallen slightly after the US and Iran tentatively agreed to extend a truce by 60 days. The move could pave the way for resumption of shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil supply. Brent crude fell toward $93 per barrel, down by 18% this month. West Texas Intermediate hovered around $88 per barrel.

Truce details Trump yet to approve terms of tentative agreement Despite the tentative agreement, President Donald Trump has yet to approve its terms. This was revealed by a source familiar with the matter, after Axios reported that shipments through the Strait would be "unrestricted." However, Vice President JD Vance told reporters it's too early to tell "when or if" a deal with Iran would be reached.

Market impact Brent on track for biggest monthly loss since 2020 Brent crude is on track for its biggest monthly loss since 2020, owing to the optimism surrounding a potential truce. However, it's worth noting that the warring parties have often announced progress in negotiations only for them to stall later. The effective closure of Hormuz has triggered an unprecedented global energy crisis with millions of barrels of daily oil supply cut off.

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Negotiation challenges Several hurdles could delay oil flow resumption The resolution of sticking points in the US-Iran truce negotiations, such as Iran's nuclear program and control over Hormuz, remains uncertain. Even if a truce extension is agreed upon, several hurdles could delay oil flow resumption. These include mine clearance from the Hormuz waterway, potential months-long restart of shut-in fields, and repair of energy infrastructure damaged by drone/missile strikes.

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