Oil prices dip below $95 as US-Iran war fears ease

Oil prices have declined for the second consecutive day, amid hopes of renewed US-Iran negotiations. The potential talks could ease supply disruptions from the Middle East, especially after the recent closure of the Strait of Hormuz. US President Donald Trump hinted that these discussions could resume in Pakistan within two days, raising hopes for a resolution that would restore crude flows.

Market response Prices drop as conflict continues to affect supply routes Brent crude futures fell by 52 cents or 0.55% to $94.27 a barrel on Wednesday, extending a 4.6% decline from the previous session. Meanwhile, US West Texas Intermediate crude dropped by $1.04 or 1.1% to $90.24 after losing 7.9% a day earlier. The ongoing conflict has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, an important route for transporting crude and refined products from the Gulf to global markets like Asia and Europe.

Supply disruption Prices likely to remain supported in $85-$90 range Despite signs of possible diplomatic progress and talk of easing transit curbs, on-ground supply conditions remain disrupted. Brokerage firm Macquarie has predicted that even if tensions ease, oil prices are likely to stay supported in the $85-$90 range. The company also warned that if disruptions extend through April, Brent could still rise to $150 per barrel.

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