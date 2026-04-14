Oil prices drop as US-Iran dialogue hopes rise

Oil prices have dropped below the $100 per barrel mark, amid hopes of renewed US - Iran dialogue. The development comes as a relief amid concerns over supply disruptions due to the ongoing Strait of Hormuz blockade. Brent crude futures fell by 1.87% to $97.5 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude slipped by 2.27% to $96.83 on Tuesday morning.

Blockade effects Price drop follows strong rally on Monday The price drop comes after a strong rally on Monday, when Brent rose over 4% and WTI nearly 3%. The spike was triggered by the US military's blockade of Iranian ports, raising fears of a major supply shock in global oil markets. However, hopes for renewed dialogue between Washington and Tehran have eased these fears somewhat.

Ongoing negotiations Diplomatic channels appear open despite collapse of weekend talks Despite the collapse of talks in Islamabad, diplomatic channels between Washington and Tehran appear to be open. Market participants are viewing this as a potential catalyst for easing tensions and restoring disrupted oil flows. However, US military has warned that the blockade will extend beyond the Strait of Hormuz into Gulf of Oman and Arabian Sea, underscoring its potential impact on global oil supply.

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Retaliation threats Iran threatens to target ports in Gulf-bordering countries In response to the failed negotiations, Iran has threatened to target ports in Gulf-bordering countries. This raises fears of a wider regional escalation in West Asia. According to ANZ analysts, the blockade has effectively taken 10 million barrels per day of crude supply off the market. A prolonged standoff could take an additional 3-4 million barrels per day off the market, they warned.

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Call for reopening Analysts warn that market fundamentals remain tight Despite the price dip, analysts warn that underlying market fundamentals remain tight. Key Western allies such as the UK and France have not joined the US-led blockade but are calling for the reopening of this vital maritime corridor. US Energy Secretary Chris Wright hinted that oil prices could peak in weeks if shipping through Strait resumes, indicating a potential stabilization scenario.