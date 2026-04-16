Oil prices drop below $95 as US-Iran tensions ease

Oil prices fell on Thursday, amid hopes of a potential easing of US -Iran tensions and ongoing concerns over supply disruptions. Brent crude futures fell by 0.5% to $94.49 per barrel while West Texas Intermediate crude dropped by 0.8% to $90.59 per barrel. The decline comes as diplomatic efforts continue, with the White House hopeful for a resolution to the conflict with Iran but also warning that economic pressure on Tehran would intensify if it remains unyielding.

Navigation negotiations Iran's partial opening of Strait of Hormuz Iran has indicated a willingness to allow ships through the Omani side of the Strait of Hormuz, provided an agreement is reached to avert further escalation. The US has imposed restrictions on ships leaving Iranian ports, with its military reporting a complete halt in maritime trade to and from the country. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also announced that waivers for certain purchases of Iranian and Russian oil without facing US sanctions would not be renewed.

Market forecast Crude prices to fluctuate until peace deal is reached Toshitaka Tazawa, an analyst at Fujitomi Securities, has predicted that crude prices will continue to fluctuate until a peace deal is reached. He said, "Until a peace deal is reached and free navigation through the strait is restored, WTI prices are expected to continue fluctuating between $80 and $100." The ongoing Middle East war has disrupted 20% of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

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