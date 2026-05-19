Oil prices fall below $110 as Trump pauses Iran attack

Oil prices fell sharply in early Asian trade on Tuesday, after US President Donald Trump announced a pause in military action against Iran . The decision was taken to allow time for negotiations over the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Brent crude for July delivery fell by 2.7% to $109.09 per barrel while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for June delivery slipped by 1.3% to $107.28 per barrel.

Market impact Market reaction to Trump's announcement The announcement from Trump, who said there was a "very good chance" of reaching an agreement with Iran to prevent it from getting a nuclear weapon, led to a market reaction. The July WTI contract fell by $2.06 or 2% to $102.32 per barrel. However, Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade warned that while Trump's signal has eased some immediate pressure on oil prices, fundamental risks still persist in the market.

Ongoing negotiations White House considers Iran's proposal inadequate The West Asia crisis continues to be a delicate balance of diplomatic negotiations and military threats. The White House has reportedly deemed Iran's latest proposal to end the ongoing conflict as inadequate, falling short of significant progress toward a deal. Despite these challenges, officials suggest that talks could continue even as military tensions persist in the region.

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